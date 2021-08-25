The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

