The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The GEO Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
