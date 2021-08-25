The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 7,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

