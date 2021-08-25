The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LCSHF. Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of LCSHF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

