The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $750.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.81.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock opened at $608.11 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $584.60 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $829.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,739,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.