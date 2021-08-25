The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) to Neutral

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $$17.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94. Elis has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

