The Goldman Sachs Group Increases H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $18.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRB. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in H&R Block by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

