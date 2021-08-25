The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

HIG stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

