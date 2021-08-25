The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.88. 2,583,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $344.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

