The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.