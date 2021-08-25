The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

