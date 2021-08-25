The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Macerich worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 31,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,084. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

