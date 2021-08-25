The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

MAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 27,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

