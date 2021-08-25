The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund makes up about 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

