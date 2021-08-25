The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $31,706,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.93. 175,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

