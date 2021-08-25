The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

