The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.81

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $716.59 million and approximately $847.81 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00075877 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.82 or 0.01379447 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.