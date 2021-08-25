The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.96. 26,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,590. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.47.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

