The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells $793,088.37 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

