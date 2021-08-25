The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells $793,088.37 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
About The Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.