The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.96

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.96 and last traded at $162.92, with a volume of 18837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.64.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,823,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

