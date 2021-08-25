The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

The York Water has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 10,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,323. The York Water has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

