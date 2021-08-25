Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 430,142 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $9.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

