Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $62.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00096242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00283795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004066 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

