THETA Price Reaches $7.17 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and $388.76 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

