Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 20,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,352. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.