THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 22.3% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $179.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $10.04 or 0.00021126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

