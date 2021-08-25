THORChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150.91 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $150.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $10.39 or 0.00021307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.