ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $13,759.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00105150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009338 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.