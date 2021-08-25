Thrive Token Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $150,200.94 and $565.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00781088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00100439 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.