Tidex Token (TDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 388.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

