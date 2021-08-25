Tiger King Trading Up 899.5% Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 899.5% against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $10.27 million and $767,239.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00126286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00158556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,977.73 or 1.00132095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.01052339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.36 or 0.06575662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.