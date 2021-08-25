Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

