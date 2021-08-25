Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

TIH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $826,218 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.80. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$71.95 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

