Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Critical Analysis

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torrid and Citi Trends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends $783.29 million 1.00 $23.98 million $2.38 35.35

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends 7.95% 47.65% 15.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Torrid and Citi Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88 Citi Trends 0 0 1 0 3.00

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $28.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Citi Trends has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.30%. Given Citi Trends’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Torrid.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Torrid on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc. engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

