TouchCon (TOC) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $345,358.28 and approximately $52,619.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

