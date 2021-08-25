Tower token (TOWER) Achieves Market Cap of $5.64 Million

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tower token Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

