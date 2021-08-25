Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

