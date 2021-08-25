Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) vs. Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.95 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.59 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Toyota Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.36%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

