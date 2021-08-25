Traeger Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Traeger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

