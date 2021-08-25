Traeger Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Traeger in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

COOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

