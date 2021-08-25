Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $163.68 million and $9.48 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00006548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,998,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

