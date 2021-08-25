Treat DAO Trading Up 299.6% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00008805 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 299.6% against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $2.76 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

