Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,730 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. 799,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,914. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38.

