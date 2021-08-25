Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

