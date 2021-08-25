Trellis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,586,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.05. 84,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $186.62 and a 52-week high of $266.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.