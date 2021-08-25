Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 319,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,797. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

