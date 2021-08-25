Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises approximately 2.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Tri-Continental worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 161,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,204. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

