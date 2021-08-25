Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ATVCU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

