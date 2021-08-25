Tribe Price Tops $0.85 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $385.04 million and approximately $144.13 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

