Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

