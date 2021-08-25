Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.08

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 3647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$119.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

