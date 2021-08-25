Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $322,980.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRMB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,271. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

