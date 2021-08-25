Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $322,980.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TRMB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,271. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
